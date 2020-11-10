Funding for 100 new contact tracing posts at council

Those recruited will be making phone calls to people who have tested positive for Covid-19, identifying their close contacts, providing advice on self-isolating and offering reassurance.

They will be playing a vital role in controlling the spread of coronavirus in Powys, as well as in other parts of Wales when required.

The council has been directed to carry out the work by the Welsh Government after emerging as the local authority with the best performing Test Trace Protect team in Wales. It has been asked to share its expertise with other councils and provide back up to areas that are seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

During the two-week period, between 18 October and 1 November, PCC traced 94 per cent of its positive cases and 99 per cent of their close contacts, who were issued with advice about self-isolating.

Portfolio holder for corporate governance and engagement, Councillor Graham Breeze said: “It is great news that our Test Trace and Protect team is viewed as the best in Wales and that this recognition has resulted in more job opportunities for Powys residents.

“I’m sure that these jobs will present a life-line to many in the county, who are struggling to find work in the current circumstances. They will have a vital role to play and will also have the satisfaction of knowing that they are helping to control the spread of this lethal virus in both their own communities and right across Wales.”

The council is looking to recruit people who are caring and patient and would particularly like to hear from applicants with a customer service, care or retail background.

Excellent telephone and communication skills are needed along with the ability to handle difficult situations.

To find out more about the jobs that are on offer visit recruitment.powys.gov.uk

The council is looking to recruit around 40 contact tracers and 60 contact tracing advisors.