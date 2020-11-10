Castle reopens but only to Welsh visitors

Wildlife had been making itself at home in the National Trust property during lockdown

National Trust property, Powis Castle, in Welshpool, opened its gardens yesterday to visitors who had booked in advance.

The National Trust has also made clear that the venue is not open to English residents, who are under their own lockdown for the next few weeks.

The castle at the property will reopen from next weekend.

Wales’ Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Dafydd Elis Thomas said: “The people of Wales have made a huge contribution to stopping the spread of Coronavirus by staying at home during the firebreak lockdown.

"I am delighted that we can now reopen Welsh places for the people of Wales in these difficult times and that National Trust Wales, Cadw and Amgueddfa Cymru, are opening the extraordinary special places in their care for the benefit and wellbeing of their visitors and local communities.

"We know how important access to green space, nature and space for quiet reflection in peaceful places, and Wales’ heritage attractions, museums and outdoor spaces are for promoting the health and well-being of the nation.

"If you live in Wales you can now visit gardens, castles, abbeys, museums and galleries.