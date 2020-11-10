Seven more deaths confirmed in Shropshire care homes and one in hospital

NHS England today confirmed the patient had died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

The person is the 217th to have died with Covid at a county NHS trust since the outbreak began.

Of the total 197 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also show that another seven residents have died in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin care homes, taking the total to 171.

The figures show 120 have died in homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 51 in Telford & Wrekin.

The figures cover the period from April 10 to November 6.