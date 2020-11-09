Livestock auction raises nearly £4,000 for intensive treatment unit at Shrewsbury hospital

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Farmers across the county generously donated sheep and calves to be sold to raise funds for the ITU, raising £3,979.53 for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs RSH and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The auction was held back in June at Halls in Shrewsbury, at one of the first livestock auctions to take place following the first coronavirus lockdown.

The money has been donated to the ITU at RSH to provide urgent support to the department.

James Evans, director of Halls, said: “This has been an incredibly difficult year for many of us and the NHS has done, and continues to do, tremendous work in the fight against coronavirus. It is great to be able to give something back.

“We’d like to thank all of our vendors for their kind donations and continued support this year.”

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at SaTH, said. “The support from Halls will make a big difference to our ITU team at RSH.

"The department has been under huge pressures throughout the pandemic and this money will go towards helping to ensure we have funds in place to support them.