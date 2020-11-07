No panic buyers here, says Shropshire supermarket boss

Driver Andy Gooding is filling the van up with customers shopping ready to deliver to them

Bosses at the family run Stans Superstore in St Martins said numbers of customers had risen steadily all week.

However they said while there had been an increase in those visiting the store customers had not, as yet, been in the same rush to stockpile food as they had in March.

As the first lockdown was announced supermarkets across the country saw shelves stripped as shoppers stock up on items.

Then a number of large stores across the UK brought in policies that limit edcustomers to a certain number of any one product. Andrew Faulks from Stans Superstore said this time shoppers had been more restrained.

He said the store had seen a rise in delivery requests.

Kathy White, Kelly Vickers (on till) and Ellie Clark preparing for deliveries to their customers

The spring lockdown saw the superstore introduce deliveries, taking on staff to deal with the demand.

Mr Faulks said many of those deliveries had continued throughout the summer.

“We want to reassure our customers that we have been told by suppliers that they will be working as usual and that orders will not be affected. We are confident that things we run smoothly and that there should not be shortages.

Butcher Jack Nicholas making sure the meat shelves are stocked up

“Our staff are working hard to keep the shelves fully stocked and deliveries are arriving as normal.”

The store also used as many local suppliers as possible, Mr Faulks said, which helped in the supply chain.