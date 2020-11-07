No panic buyers here, says Shropshire supermarket boss

Bosses at the family run Stans Superstore in St Martins said numbers of customers had risen steadily all week.
However they said while there had been an increase in those visiting the store customers had not, as yet, been in the same rush to stockpile food as they had in March.
As the first lockdown was announced supermarkets across the country saw shelves stripped as shoppers stock up on items.
Then a number of large stores across the UK brought in policies that limit edcustomers to a certain number of any one product. Andrew Faulks from Stans Superstore said this time shoppers had been more restrained.
He said the store had seen a rise in delivery requests.
The spring lockdown saw the superstore introduce deliveries, taking on staff to deal with the demand.
Mr Faulks said many of those deliveries had continued throughout the summer.
“We want to reassure our customers that we have been told by suppliers that they will be working as usual and that orders will not be affected. We are confident that things we run smoothly and that there should not be shortages.
“Our staff are working hard to keep the shelves fully stocked and deliveries are arriving as normal.”
The store also used as many local suppliers as possible, Mr Faulks said, which helped in the supply chain.
He said the store had all its Covid-19 secure systems in place and thanked shoppers for complying with regulations by wearing face coverings and using the hand sanitiser at the entrance to the store. Unlike Wales, during its ‘firebreak’ lockdown, supermarkets in England are not having to limit customers to buying only essential items.