Coronavirus: Further two deaths at Shropshire's main hospitals

The patients have died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust

NHS England has this afternoon confirmed that two further patients in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) have died with Covid.

It means a total of 214 people have now died with Covid at county NHS trusts since the outbreak began.

Of the total, 194 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

A total of 164 people have also died in the county’s care homes with the virus – 114 in the Shropshire Council area, and 50 in the Telford & Wrekin council area.