Shropshire Council will support vulnerable people during second national lockdown, bosses say

People who are classed as clinically extremely vulnerable to coronavirus will be receiving a letter from the Government setting out the new guidance.

Although the shielding programme paused on July 31, the Government has updated its national guidance for people who are at significantly increased risk from Covid-19 because of their age or a pre-existing health condition.

Those people who are classed as clinically extremely vulnerable are not being asked to shield this time, but they are being asked to minimise their contact with others.

The Government’s letter will advise people to register on the gov.uk website to confirm that they have access to food during lockdown, including whether they need priority supermarket delivery, or if they need additional help.

The council says it will be able to contact anyone who says they need additional support, to see what help is needed and available.

Anyone who currently has access to supermarket priority slots from the first lockdown will still be eligible for priority access, though some supermarkets may apply some additional conditions.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “Lots of people in Shropshire were told to shield during the early stages of the pandemic, and may be concerned about what the second national lockdown means for them.

“If you have a pre-existing condition that leaves you extremely vulnerable to the virus, please think about registering.

“Everyone who registers also has the option to allow us to keep in contact with you and provide support during lockdown.

"It will also allow you to access priority supermarket delivery slots, which may be useful to you in the coming month.”