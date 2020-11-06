School in Telford to shut as staff self isolate

By Rory SmithTelfordCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

A school in Telford & Wrekin will not open today due to staff having to self isolate.

Burton Borough School in Newport
Burton Borough School in Newport

Burton Borough School on Audley Avenue in Newport was set to shut for operational reasons and instead take all lessons online.

A letter to parents from principal Krissi Carter yesterday said the decision was "not taken lightly".

More Covid-19 coverage:

The letter said: "Due to a number of key staff having to self isolate, Burton Borough School will be closed for operational reasons as we will not be able to safely open the school.

"I would like to stress that this is not due to a public health need.

"All lessons will take place on Teams and resources will also be available there.

"Making the decision to close Burton Borough School has not been taken lightly and I would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"Thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times."

Parents are being asked to stay in touch with the school via email and social media platforms for updates about the school's opening.

News
Education
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Telford
Newport
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News