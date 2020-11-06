Prioritising mental health has never been more important, Shropshire health chiefs say

By Lisa O'BrienBridgnorthCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

People struggling with their mental health in the second national lockdown are being encouraged to reach out for help by Shropshire health chiefs.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, says it is going to be a challenging month and prioritising mental health has never been more important than now.

“Lockdowns are never easy, but this one will feel very different due to the darker nights and colder weather," she said.

"I know many people will be feeling anxious and more than a little fed up with the new restrictions.

"It is going to be a challenging month, so that’s why it is so important to look after both your physical and mental well during this time.

“If you do need to reach out, please do.

"We are fortunate in Shropshire to have lots of local services that are here to help.

"Now more than ever we must pull together as a community to take care of ourselves and each other.”

There is lots of information on how to manage anxiety on the Every Mind Matters page, as well as the NHS mental wellbeing audio guides to help boost your wellbeing.

People can refer themselves to a free NHS talking therapies service without seeing their GP.

For advice and support during the pandemic, call Shropshire Council’s Covid-19 helpline on 0345 678 9028 or visit www.shropshire.gov.uk/coronavirus

News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Bridgnorth
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Shrewsbury
South Shropshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News