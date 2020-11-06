Prioritising mental health has never been more important, Shropshire health chiefs say

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, says it is going to be a challenging month and prioritising mental health has never been more important than now.

“Lockdowns are never easy, but this one will feel very different due to the darker nights and colder weather," she said.

"I know many people will be feeling anxious and more than a little fed up with the new restrictions.

"It is going to be a challenging month, so that’s why it is so important to look after both your physical and mental well during this time.

“If you do need to reach out, please do.

"We are fortunate in Shropshire to have lots of local services that are here to help.

"Now more than ever we must pull together as a community to take care of ourselves and each other.”

There is lots of information on how to manage anxiety on the Every Mind Matters page, as well as the NHS mental wellbeing audio guides to help boost your wellbeing.

People can refer themselves to a free NHS talking therapies service without seeing their GP.