Garden centre hands over hospice donation

Kevin Turley with the Lakeside donation to Severn Hospice

Lakeside Garden Centre in Priorslee stocked up on ‘Rainbow’ narcissi bulbs to sell in aid of Severn Hospice.

The packets of bulbs flew off the shelves with many people still focussed on gardening in the post-lockdown summer days.

Hundreds of bags were quickly snapped up, with customers asking the garden centre's Kevin Turley when more would be in stock.

The garden centre also launched a home delivery service to help gardeners stuck at home unable to venture out.

Last week, Kevin handed over the money to Severn Hospice’s area fundraiser Hannah Gamston.

He said: “The bulbs really seemed to sum up the feeling of lockdown and, combined with the money we received for delivery of our gardening products, we raised £2,000.

“We have been supporters of the hospice for many years and we will do whatever we can to help out. The hospice was there for me and my family when my dad passed away and they help so many other people, so we want to give something back.”

Hannah said: “Lakeside are amazing supporters of ours and have raised thousands of pounds for us over the years.

“Kevin and the team are wonderful, and their fundraising means we can be there for thousands of people who need our care.

“We really do appreciate them, particularly in these unprecedented times – their fundraising makes such a difference to us.

“Once again, they have excelled, and we just can’t thank them enough. Their support, and that of everyone who bought the bulbs or made use of the home delivery service, means so much to us.”

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak the charity has lost hundreds of thousands of pounds in fundraising – its events were cancelled, 28 shops were closed, and supporters were asked to stay at home for their own safety.

While the situation has improved slightly, it is still in a tricky position – and one that is nothing like it would normally be in.

“Kevin and the Lakeside team are just brilliant,” said Hannah. “We are so pleased to receive their support and want to thank everyone who bought the bulbs or used the delivery service.”

And the garden centre will also be stocking the charity’s seasonal keepsake robins.