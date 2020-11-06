Carers visiting homes to be given regular Covid-19 testing in Telford

Care workers visiting vulnerable people in their homes in Telford will be given regular Covid-19 testing.

Telford & Wrekin Council has set up the process, which will be available for those showing no symptoms, for domiciliary carers who visit vulnerable people in their own homes.

Currently all staff and residents in care homes are tested on a regular basis through the national programme, but this has not yet been extended to domiciliary care workers.

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Protecting the most vulnerable people in the borough and preventing the spread of the virus is a priority for us.

“By extending regular testing for domiciliary care workers we can potentially identify cases earlier and prevent serious outbreaks among some of our most vulnerable residents.

“It also gives domiciliary care workers piece of mind, helping them to go about their job and not worrying about passing on the virus to the people they care for or their families."

Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

