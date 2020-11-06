Carers visiting homes to be given regular Covid-19 testing in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has set up the process, which will be available for those showing no symptoms, for domiciliary carers who visit vulnerable people in their own homes.

Currently all staff and residents in care homes are tested on a regular basis through the national programme, but this has not yet been extended to domiciliary care workers.

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “Protecting the most vulnerable people in the borough and preventing the spread of the virus is a priority for us.

“By extending regular testing for domiciliary care workers we can potentially identify cases earlier and prevent serious outbreaks among some of our most vulnerable residents.