Another county covid death confirmed by NHS

The latest death was confirmed by NHS England

NHS England confirmed that the patient had died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

A total of 212 people have now died with Covid at county NHS trusts since the outbreak began.

Of the total, 192 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

A total of 164 people have also died in the county’s care homes with the virus – 114 in the Shropshire Council area, and 50 in the Telford & Wrekin council area.

The total of people to have died in Powys with the virus has risen to 98 from 96, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Today there have also been 97 positive cases in Telford & Wrekin, 72 in Shropshire, and 48 in Powys.