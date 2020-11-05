No further coronavirus deaths at Shropshire hospitals

NHS England said there have been no more deaths at Shropshire hospital trusts due to Covid-19.

This means that the death toll within county NHS trusts stands at 211.

Of the total, 191 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

More Covid-19 coverage:

A total of 164 people have also died in the county’s care homes with the virus, with another death confirmed in a Shropshire care home this week – although the figures relate to deaths from April 10 up to October 30.

In total 114 people have died in care homes in the Shropshire Council area, and 50 in the Telford & Wrekin council area.