Lockdown delays Shrewsbury's Rotary Tree of Light installation

With St Mary’s Church closing from today, in line with Government restrictions, Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is unable to install the Tree of Light until after December 2.

“We shall endeavour to install the Tree of Light as soon as possible after December 2 so that it is in place in the bell tower of St Mary’s Church in the run-up to Christmas,” said organiser Rotarian Iain Gilmour.

It is the second setback to the ever-popular Tree of Light due to coronavirus.

For Rotary has also had to cancel the dedication service this month.

Iain said: “We want to make it known to the town that despite having to cancel the service and delay the installation there will hopefully still be a Tree of Light – assuming of course that lockdown is not further extended.”

This year there will also be a 'virtual tree' on the donations website at www.shrewsburyrotary.co.uk