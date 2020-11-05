Bridgnorth mayor declares town 'will get through this' as second national lockdown begins

Mayor of Bridgnorth, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight

England went into lockdown on Thursday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned MPs coronavirus deaths over the winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the pandemic.

It means huge sections of Bridgnorth's businesses join the rest of Shropshire in again shutting down, having only started to recover from the impact of closure earlier this year.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship have closed, but schools, colleges and universities can stay open.

The decision came after an increasing list of schools, businesses and residents throughout Bridgnorth reported outbreaks of Covid-19 within their ranks.

Bridgnorth mayor and East ward representative, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, said: "This time it felt closer to home. Local businesses, people and schools reported being affected by it.

"Previously, although we spoke about this global pandemic, which no doubt impacted on the lives of Bridgnorth people, the town as a whole felt relatively safe.

"However, I think this time it has hit people hard and heightened anxieties."

Despite an increased infection rate being reported throughout Bridgnorth, Councillor Hurst-Knight said she had "no doubt" the town would pull together and make it through.

"We've got a fantastic group of businesses working to help each other through this," said Councillor Hurst-Knight.