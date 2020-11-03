'We’ll just have to suck it and see': Shrewsbury trader tells of concerns over new lockdown

Mike Hale, the owner of Wrekin Whiskies in Shrewsbury

Wrekin Whiskies, at the top of Wyle Cop, closed during the last lockdown even though it was technically classed as 'essential'.

Its owner, Mike Hale, said that he understood the government's decision over the fresh shutdown, but had concerns whether some businesses would make it to the other side.

He warned that the loss of independent traders would be particularly felt in a town like Shrewsbury, which has made its name on its variety of unique shops.

Mr Hale also said that many businesses would have been looking towards the Christmas period for an opportunity to make up some of the sales lost throughout the year.

He said: "I understand why they have gone for the full lockdown but it is obviously an important time for any shop. Most shops will make a large proportion of their yearly take during November and December. It is the strongest period – the run-up to Christmas. It is like after everything else we have gone through this year we could have done with a good Christmas."

Mr Hale said he was unsure what he would do with the business this time round, as firms await specifics on the government rules.

Delivering

He said: "Last time round we were classed as essential but we chose not to open. We chose to close because the town was like a ghost town and last time it felt like the right thing to do."

Mr Hale said that he had run a delivery service during the March lockdown, delivering to customers across the county.

He said: "If we are classed as essential we might open but on a 'suck it and see' basis.

"It depends, if the town is a ghost town it probably won't be worth doing normal hours."

Mr Hale said he did have concerns about the long-term effect on businesses.

He said: "I worry about the impact on the town. We talk to each other – all the shop owners – and you feel the strain everyone is under and we have already seen throughout 2019 and into this year, various closures in the town.

"Shrewsbury has usually done better than most towns but there is a fear that is you get a critical mass of closures that could have an impact.