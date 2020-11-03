Telford & Wrekin Council working with schools as second national lockdown looms

Telford & Wrekin Council's headquarters

It comes as a second national lockdown is due to come into force on Thursday.

A major difference from the previous lockdown is that the Government has decided that all schools, colleges, and early years education providers, will remain open.

Guidance on face coverings in schools for children from year seven has also changed since the borough was moved into the Tier 2 Covid alert level high.

Unless exemptions apply, face coverings should be worn by adults and pupils when moving around indoors in schools, in corridors or communal areas where social distancing is difficult.

These pupils must also wear these when on public transport.

The council is also advising parents and carers to wear face coverings when dropping off and picking up children from school.

The Government says that school attendance remains compulsory and the usual rules on school attendance apply.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning, said: “Our educational community has worked tirelessly to support children and young people since the start of the autumn term and have been incredibly busy supporting their communities over recent weeks.

“It is really important that all pupils continue to attend school.

"We know that children have really enjoyed being back at school and have already made tremendous progress.

“I would like to thank all the staff who work in our schools for their continued support and dedication to our young people.