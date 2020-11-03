No further Covid-19 deaths recorded in Shropshire

Bridgnorth

No further Covid deaths have been recorded at Shropshire's NHS trusts in the latest figures.

It means 209 patients have died with Covid at a county health trust since the outbreak began.

Of the total 189 have died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust , 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

To date a total of 96 people have died in Powys with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

Today NHS England said a further 225 people, who tested positive for the Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 33,335.

Patients were aged between 47 and 101 years old. All except 11 (aged 52 to 99 years old) had known underlying health conditions. Dates of death ranged from October 21 to November 2.

Their families have been informed.

