Weary backing for 'inevitable' lockdown

Steven Torr from Shrewsbury. Dawn and Paul Bate from Loppington. Doug and Carl Bradbury-Flint.

For most of those strolling around Shrewsbury on a drab afternoon where the mood matched the weather, there was a resignation that the fresh lockdown had become inevitable.

Although the majority seemed to back the government's decision, it was apparent that there are questions over the timing – and whether the government had waited too long to step in.

There was one consensus though – that no one wanted to be in the Prime Minister's shoes.

Doug and Carl Bradbury-Flint, from Shrewsbury, both backed the decision to go ahead with another lockdown, but said they were concerned about the impact on business.

Carl, 40, has not long reopened his barbers shop in Castle Gate, while Doug, 52, is expecting a significant impact on his business – Thomas and Flint Letting Agents in Telford.

Both said the government support had helped their firms through the previous lockdown, and they hoped further support would be forthcoming for all businesses affected.

Doug said: "I do think it is the right thing to do. I think it should have been sooner really.

"My main concern is the future. Earlier this year we had to close, I had to do virtual viewings, it was a huge impact really."

Carl said: "Now that it is happening again it is what it is, but we are all hoping that we get a bit of help from the government. It won't be at the level of what it was before but people are going to need some help."

Steven Torr, 70, from Shrewsbury, said he felt it had taken too long for the government to make the decision.

He said: "He should have done it sooner. They are doing it now so they can sort out the track an trace but they should have done it before. It is deja vu.

"I think from the very beginning they were determined he would be Prime Minister and he's not up to the job."

He added: "It is not a political view, I just do not think he is up to the job."

Mr Torr said he was also sceptical over whether the lockdown would last for the four weeks stated by the Prime Minister on Saturday night, adding he expected it to last longer.

He said: "I do not mind it being after Christmas as long as they are progressing with the track and trace system."

Tom Wreford, 40, from Shrewsbury, is likely to see his workplace shut for four weeks as it falls under the non-essential category.

Again he backed the lockdown move but questioned whether it should have been sooner.

He said: "I think it was sort of inevitable – they had to do something. I think while most of us are okay if you get it there are so many that are not, you just can't take the risk."

He added: "I think he could have acted sooner but equally you cannot blame him, it is a very hard decision."

Dawn and Paul Bate of Loppington said that the rise in the figures meant it was the only sensible choice.

But the couple said that the announcement had still come as a surprise given the situation in Shropshire compared to the rest of the country.

Dawn said: "We were just saying it has just come as a shock because we have seen other areas going in to Tier 2 and tier 3 and we have been kind of okay here because everyone is behaving themselves. Then all of a sudden you get the announcement that there is a national lockdown and it hits you quite hard."

Paul said: "It is a necessary evil. The figures have gone up so much, we have to react quickly."

Paul added that he had experienced the virus and would not wish it on anyone else.