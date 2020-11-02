Public urged to 'do what is needed' over new lockdown

John Campion

John Campion, Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia, said confirmation on the individual impact of the new rules would come as the government prepares to put them before parliament on Wednesday.

He said: "This announcement will inevitably lead to lots of further questions about how it effects individual circumstances – the details via the draft regulations will come over the next couple of days

"No one wanted a second lockdown but we now have to come together as a community, respond positively, do what is needed so it can be as short and as effective as possible to protect the NHS and ultimately protect lives.