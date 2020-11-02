Coronavirus test centre opened in Bridgnorth

It comes after a rise in cases throughout the town, affecting schools, pubs and other businesses in the area.

The mobile centre is at Cantern Brook Highways Depot, Innage Lane Youth Centre throughout today from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Testing is available for anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature, a new cough, or a change in sense of taste or smell, or thinks they may have the virus. All appointments must be pre-booked.

Once registered, users will receive confirmation of the time they must attend the testing site.

Strict infection control measures will be in place to ensure the testing units are operated with the highest levels of public health safeguards.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said: “Effective testing for Covid-19 is one of the first lines of defence in reducing infections. Testing has taken place in locations across Shropshire and we have seen a good take up from residents.

“I would strongly urge anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild they may be, to immediately self-isolate and arrange to be tested.

“New appointments are released throughout the day and we have mobile sites being rotated across Shropshire. People with symptoms also need to stay at home and isolate for 10 days to protect themselves, their families and their community from any potential spread.

“I would also encourage everyone with a compatible smartphone to download the new NHS Covid-19 app, which supports the NHS’ wider Test and Trace programme.”