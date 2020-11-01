Three more Covid deaths at county hospitals

NHS England said that the patients had died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust

NHS England today confirmed that the patients had died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH). Two died on Saturday and one on the previous Thursday.

It means that a total of 208 people have now died at county health trusts since the outbreak began – 188 at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

A total of 163 people have also died in the county's care homes with the virus.

In the Shropshire Council area 113 have died in care homes, and in Telford & Wrekin there have been 50 deaths. The figures record deaths from April 10 up to October 23.

To date a total of 96 people have died in Powys with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

Today there have also been 96 positive cases in Telford & Wrekin and 119 in Shropshire.