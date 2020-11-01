Three more Covid deaths at county hospitals

Another three coronavirus deaths have been confirmed at the county's major hospital trust.

NHS England said that the patients had died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust
NHS England today confirmed that the patients had died at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH). Two died on Saturday and one on the previous Thursday.

It means that a total of 208 people have now died at county health trusts since the outbreak began – 188 at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

A total of 163 people have also died in the county's care homes with the virus.

In the Shropshire Council area 113 have died in care homes, and in Telford & Wrekin there have been 50 deaths. The figures record deaths from April 10 up to October 23.

To date a total of 96 people have died in Powys with the virus according to the Office for National Statistics.

Today there have also been 96 positive cases in Telford & Wrekin and 119 in Shropshire.

Over the weekend the government confirmed there had been another 198 deaths with Covid, taking the UK total to 46,717.

Dominic Robertson

