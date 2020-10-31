Telford & Wrekin's new benefits guide to help struggling residents

By Deborah HardimanTelfordCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a new benefits guide to help residents struggling on reduced income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richard Overton
Richard Overton
Telford & Wrekin Council headquarters
Telford & Wrekin Council headquarters

Officers have put together information about the support available from the Government, the council and other organisations.

The Financial Support and Assistance Guide During the Pandemic includes advice on how to apply for a Council Tax reduction, free school meals, test and trace support payments, Emergency Welfare Assistance for those unable to afford essential items, such as food or heating.

Richard Overton

In addition information is available about the Job Box serviceand many other benefits and support schemes.

The council's cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services Councillor Richard Overton said: “We continue to live in uncertain times and we want to ensure our residents are getting the support they need, now more than ever.

“That’s why we’ve been working with partner organisations and put together this useful guide - to make it easier for anyone, to see in one place, the support they are entitled to, if they are facing financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.”

The guide is available by phoning 01952 382030 from 9am-5pm or via www.telford.gov.uk/coronavirus/support.

News
Health
Coronavirus
Local Hubs
Telford
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News