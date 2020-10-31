Telford & Wrekin's new benefits guide to help struggling residents

Richard Overton Telford & Wrekin Council headquarters

Officers have put together information about the support available from the Government, the council and other organisations.

The Financial Support and Assistance Guide During the Pandemic includes advice on how to apply for a Council Tax reduction, free school meals, test and trace support payments, Emergency Welfare Assistance for those unable to afford essential items, such as food or heating.

Richard Overton

In addition information is available about the Job Box serviceand many other benefits and support schemes.

The council's cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services Councillor Richard Overton said: “We continue to live in uncertain times and we want to ensure our residents are getting the support they need, now more than ever.

“That’s why we’ve been working with partner organisations and put together this useful guide - to make it easier for anyone, to see in one place, the support they are entitled to, if they are facing financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.”