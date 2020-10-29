Firework buyers may be asked to remove masks

Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing service says sellers must store fireworks safely in line with stringent legal requirements.

Businesses must also be registered or licensed to store and sell fireworks either with Shropshire Council or the Health and Safety Executive and must not sell fireworks to anyone under 18 years of age.

The council is continuing to discourage the public from hosting private, unregulated bonfires and fireworks events in gardens or community areas for Bonfire Night, and to avoid gatherings that are not in line with the Government’s current coronavirus laws, including the ‘rule of six’.

Frances Darling, Shropshire Council’s trading standards and licensing operations manager, said: “We know that locally shops and online outlets are registered and licensed for the storage and sale of fireworks and, inevitably, the public will buy and use them, even if it is only in single household or support bubble groups.

"We are also concerned there is an increased risk of illegal sales of fireworks, particularly through social media sites.

“We are behind our emergency service partners in their drive to discourage private, unregulated bonfires and home fireworks events, due to the additional strain this will place on services as a result of many larger bonfire and fireworks events not going ahead.

“However, inevitably, fireworks will be sold. I am urging retailers to ensure they store them safely, do not exceed the quantities permitted and don’t sell fireworks to children.