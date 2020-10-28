Residents in Powys urged to volunteer for Covid-19 vaccine trial

Public Health Wales is looking for healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 84 to take part.

The trial is evaluating an investigational Covid-19 vaccine to make sure it works to protect against the infection, and is safe for humans.

People will either be given an investigational vaccine or placebo.

Select patients will get a seasonal influenza vaccine and participants will be given reimbursement for reasonable travel expenses.

There will be two visits for injections – one on the first day, and one three weeks after.

Trial-related tests include physical examinations, Covid-19 testing, and blood and urine samples.

Those chosen will participate for up to 56 weeks and have six visits at a clinic, but may choose to leave the study at any time.

Anyone interested can take a questionnaire at www.covid19trial-uk.com to see if they qualify.

Covid-19 results from infection with the virus SARS-CoV-2, which can severely affect the respiratory tract.

Common symptoms include coughing, fever, shortness of breath, and sudden loss of taste or smell.