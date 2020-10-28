Bridgnorth restaurant temporarily shut as worker tests positive for Covid-19

The Royle is on the site of the old Bailey's Wine Bar and Bistro on Bridgnorth High Street. Photo: Google

The Royle, on Bridgnorth High Street, announced today that a staff member is experiencing mild Covid symptoms and has tested positive for the virus.

Bosses at the family-run restaurant have decided to close for a week, starting from Wednesday.

A statement on Facebook said: "One of our employees has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid 19.

"Our staff member has had a positive result and thankfully is only experiencing mild symptoms.

"We are hoping the swiftness in which the test was carried out will mean that none of our other staff members and customers have come into contact with the virus.

"If for any reason any further cases are confirmed within our team we will extend our period of closure.

"All customers who have visited us over the weekend have been contacted, but if anyone has any further questions please don't hesitate to get in touch.

"We would like to to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support, understanding and kind messages we have received during this difficult time.

"Looking forward to seeing you all soon."