Mobile coronavirus testing centre opens in south Shropshire

The centre will open from tomorrow

The mobile unit will be in Craven Arms from tomorrow, until Wednesday, November 4.

It will be based at the Shropshire Council Depot at 16 Stokewood Road, Craven Arms Business Park.

The site will be open for pre-booked tests for people in vehicles from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

A spokesman for the authority said: "Testing is available for anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature, a new cough, or a change in sense of taste or smell, or thinks they may have the virus. All appointments must be pre-booked.

"Tests can be booked for yourself or any member of your household. All tests must be booked in advance. Residents can register by calling NHS Test and Trace on 119."

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said the county is at a critical point in the battle against the virus, with 343 cases reported in the seven days up to October 23.

He said: “Effective testing for Covid-19 is one of the first lines of defence in reducing infections. Testing has taken place in locations across Shropshire and we have seen a good take up from residents.

“I would strongly urge anyone who has symptoms, no matter how mild they may be, to immediately self-isolate and arrange to be tested.

“New appointments are released throughout the day and we have mobile sites being rotated across Shropshire.

"People with symptoms also need to stay at home and isolate for 10 days to protect themselves, their families and their community from any potential spread.