One more Shropshire coronavirus care home death confirmed

The Office for National Statistics has confirmed that another county resident has died with Covid

The figures, from the Office for National Statistics show that the person died in a care home in the Shropshire Council area on October 21.

It means that a total of 163 people have now died in the county's care homes with the virus.

In the Shropshire Council area 113 have died, and in Telford & Wrekin there have been 50 deaths. The figures record deaths up to October 23.

NHS England has also confirmed there have been no further deaths at county health trusts.

In total there have been 202 Covid deaths at county NHS trusts since the pandemic began.

Of the total, 182 have died at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

In Powys, 97 people have died with the virus.