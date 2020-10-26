Another county Covid death confirmed

The patient died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust

The number of deaths has accelerated in recent days, after a long period with no Covid deaths at any of the county's NHS trusts.

The latest – at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) – takes the total of Covid deaths at county NHS trusts to 202.

Of the total, 182 have died at SaTH, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics figures also show 162 people have now died with Covid-19 in care homes in the county since the outbreak started.