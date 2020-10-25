Visiting suspended at Shropshire's main hospitals to stop coronavirus spread

Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, said the decision had not been made lightly and aims to reduce the number of people coming into the hospitals, to protect patients.

The changes are in effect and will remain in place until further notice.

There were some wards that had introduced a new visiting policy which allowed one visitor per patient – but they will now fall under the new restrictions.

Hayley Flavell, the SaTH's director of nursing, said: “This has been a difficult decision for us to make but the health and safety, and wellbeing, of our patients, staff and visitors is our utmost priority.

“We understand that this is a worrying time for patients, their family and friends, and we are sorry for any distress that this may cause. In line with our usual practice, ward staff will contact next of kin if a patient in our care becomes seriously ill or if there are changes to their treatment.

“We have also put measures in place to help those in hospital communicate with their loved ones, including the use of iPads on a number of wards for video calls for those who do not have a phone or tablet.

“The restrictions also apply to patients coming into our hospitals for a routine appointment or presenting in our A&Es. I would like to thank the public for their understanding and our teams for their ongoing hard work at this time.”

There are some exceptions to the restrictions which are the children’s ward, antenatal ward, neonatal unit and end of life care patients.

Those accompanying vulnerable patients with mental health issues such as dementia, a learning disability or autism, a carer for a vulnerable patient, an interpreter, and those supporting an outpatient are also exempt.

Visitors to RSH and PRH are required to wear a surgical face mask provided by the trust on arrival and must follow all guidance on hand hygiene and social distancing whilst in the hospitals.