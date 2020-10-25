One more coronavirus death in Shropshire

One patient died while in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 201 people have now died with coronavirus at county health trusts since the pandemic began.

Of the total, 181 have died at SaTH, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics figures also show 162 people have now died with Covid in care homes in the county since the outbreak started.

In Powys, 97 people have died with the virus, including 16 hospital deaths confirmed by Public Health Wales.

Across the country, a further 76 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 31,819.

Patients were aged between 43 and 100 years old. All except three, aged between 71 and 83, had known underlying health conditions.