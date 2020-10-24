Shropshire coronavirus hospital death toll reaches 200 as two more are confirmed

By Charlotte BentleyShrewsburyCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

There have been two more Covid-19 related deaths in Shropshire, according to latest NHS figures.

Two patients died while in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 200 people have now died with Covid at county health trusts since the pandemic began.

Of the total, 180 have died at SaTH, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics figures also show 162 people have now died with Covid in care homes in the county since the outbreak started.

In Powys, 97 people have died with the virus, including 16 hospital deaths confirmed by Public Health Wales.

Across England, another 185 people have died bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths at the country's hospitals to 31,743.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Telford
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley

Community Reporter@CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News