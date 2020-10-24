Shropshire coronavirus hospital death toll reaches 200 as two more are confirmed

Two patients died while in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 200 people have now died with Covid at county health trusts since the pandemic began.

Of the total, 180 have died at SaTH, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Office for National Statistics figures also show 162 people have now died with Covid in care homes in the county since the outbreak started.

In Powys, 97 people have died with the virus, including 16 hospital deaths confirmed by Public Health Wales.