Plea to use right health services over half-term break

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “The NHS is here for you and your family this October half-term. If you need help, you can support the NHS by seeking medical advice from the most appropriate service.

"If you’re not sure which service to use for your health concern, and it’s not a life-threatening emergency, visit NHS online or call 111.

“For common ailments and illnesses, remember to keep your medicine cabinet well-stocked with necessities such as anti-histamines, a thermometer, pain relief (paracetamol and ibuprofen), indigestion treatment and a first aid kit (plasters, bandage, antiseptic cream).

“When enjoying the half-term break, we urge you to follow the government guidance surrounding Covid-19. Remember to keep two metres social distance, wear a face covering and wash your hands regularly."

Local GP practices are still open for any health concerns. However, due to the pandemic people must book an appointment either online or by phone first.

Local pharmacies will also be open over half-term for advice and over-the-counter treatments, such as colds, stomach aches and sore throats.

For non-emergency health concerns, contact NHS 111. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and can be accessed at 111.nhs.uk or by calling 111 for free from mobiles and landlines.