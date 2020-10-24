MP welcomes almost £5 million boost to Telford council funds

Lucy Allan

The money is part of a £1 billion cash injection to local authorities nationally which will total £15,195,849 for the council in Telford over the course of the pandemic.

Lucy Allan MP said: “The latest funding allocation for Telford & Wrekin Council is of huge importance to my constituents. I am pleased that the government has listened to MPs and continues to provide massive financial support, ensuring that local authorities can continue to provide vital services and expand their Test and Trace capabilities – a key route out of Covid restrictions.

"It is encouraging that both the local government secretary and the treasury have been very receptive to MPs and listened carefully to local authorities to ensure that our councils receive generous levels of support.

"This ensures continued funding for Telford & Wrekin Council’s efforts to tackle the pandemic in our community and keep local services running, for the benefit of everyone in Telford.”

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have backed local councils with the funding they need to support their communities, protect vital services and recover lost income.