Great-grandmother from south Shropshire raises £4,220 for charity which helped to save her life

From left, Margaret Gregory with her supporters Rosemary Breakwell and Reginald Breakwell, and Maria Jones from Midlands Air Ambulance

Margaret Gregory has been raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for the past few years by holding raffles on coach trips she organises around the UK.

The trips are temporarily on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, but over the past three years she has managed to raise £4,220 for the cause.

Margaret, 79, of Cleehill, near Ludlow, suffered a heart attack at home six years ago and was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The great-grandmother-of-16 said: "I'm passionate about the air ambulance. "I think it's a really good service, particularly where I am in Cleehill as it's difficult to get to a hospital.

"I've raised the money over the last three years.

"A few years ago I hired a bus and filled it to go Christmas shopping in Cardiff. It snowballed from there and I started doing coach trips every month.

"Then I started doing the raffles." Margaret, who worked as a maternity nurse at Ludlow Hospital for 31 years before retiring, says she is looking forward to being able to organise the trips again, as soon as it is safe.

"People are still ringing me up saying are you doing any?" she said.