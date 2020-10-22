Two more Covid deaths at county hospitals

By Dominic Robertson

Two further people have died with coronavirus in the county, according to NHS figures.

NHS England has confirmed two more people have died in the county from Covid
Both patients were in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 198 people have now died with Covid at county health trusts since the pandemic began.

Of the total, 178 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

In Powys 96 people have died with the virus.

Office for National Statistics figures also show that 162 people have now died with Covid in care homes in the county since the outbreak began – 112 in Shropshire and 50 in Telford & Wrekin.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

