NHS England has confirmed two more people have died in the county from Covid

Both patients were in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

It means that 198 people have now died with Covid at county health trusts since the pandemic began.

Of the total, 178 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

In Powys 96 people have died with the virus.