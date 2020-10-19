New calming sensory carts helping patients at Shropshire's major hospitals

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The new carts at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust will also help children with delayed learning and have been made possible thanks to the funds raised by Captain Sir Tom Moore for NHS Charities Together.

His incredible fundraising has enabled the trust to buy the advanced soothing sensory carts – one for the children’s ward at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and the other for the dementia ward at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Designed specifically for older adults with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, the carts are used for sensory therapy.

This also makes them beneficial for children with learning difficulties, to reduce stress and anxiety.

By using lights, soothing sounds, and distraction techniques, they can help patients to cope.

Jodie Frost, play specialist at SaTH, said: “The sensory trolley has a bubble tube, sensory lights, a projector, DVD player, TV and a Bluetooth speaker.

"With this new furniture, we can turn our patient’s rooms into a sensory room.

"Time spent in a sensory room can help patients, from babies to special needs children, to improve their visual, auditory and tactile processing, as well as their gross motor skills.

“We are able to provide our patients with extra sensory stimulation and ensure we are meeting the individual needs of those in our care.

"We have used the trolley every day since it was delivered and we’ve had lots of smiles and giggles on the ward.”

Karen Breese, dementia nurse specialist at SaTH, said: “Some of the patients living with dementia become anxious and distressed in hospital under normal circumstances.

"Add in the global pandemic and we have seen a significant increase in many feeling even more confused.

“The new sensory cart has the means to distract people living with dementia and keep them occupied.

"This helps towards adjusting to the strange environment and use of PPE.”

Julia Clarke, director of corporate services at SaTH, added: “Covid-19 has been challenging for all, in particular our adult dementia patients and children with delayed learning.

"They have been confused and unable to understand the constraints of the virus and to follow social distancing best practices.

“The sensory carts provide comfort and reassurance and have a calming influence on these patients, which helps them to face change.