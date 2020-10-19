Another Covid-19 death confirmed in Shropshire

Another Covid death has been confirmed in the county

The death, at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), takes the total to have died with Covid at county health trusts to 196.

Of the total, 176 have died at SaTH, 15 at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry. In Powys 96 people have died with the virus.

There have also been 157 deaths with Covid in care homes in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Meanwhile, the latest government figures on positive tests show more than 100 additional cases in the county.

In the past 24 hours there have been another 57 positive cases in Shropshire, 44 in Telford & Wrekin, and nine in Powys.

The government's rolling seven-day average of the reproductive rate of the virus – the R number – shows that in the seven days to October 14 Telford has climbed above 100 to 114.

Shropshire is at 85.4, while Powys, which comes under national lockdown measures on Friday, is at 56.6.