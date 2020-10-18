No further Covid-19 deaths reported in Shropshire

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 195 coronavirus deaths at Shropshire’s NHS trusts – 175 at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry. Ninety-six people have died in Powys.

In the latest figures from NHS England, a further 61 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,971.

Of the 61 deaths announced today, an NHS England spokesman said: "Patients were aged between 54 and 96 years old. All except four (aged 56 to 92) had known underlying health conditions.

"Date of death ranges from 4 to 17 October 2020.