No more Covid-19 deaths announced in Shropshire

In the latest figures from NHS England, a further 86 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,910.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 195 coronavirus deaths at Shropshire’s NHS trusts – 175 at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Of the 86 deaths announced today, an NHS England spokesman said: "Patients were aged between 44 and 99 years old. All except two (aged 62 and 79) had known underlying health conditions.