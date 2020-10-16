More than 70 positive cases confirmed in Shropshire over past 24 hours

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCoronavirusPublished: Last Updated:

Another 72 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Shropshire.

The latest UK Government figures today confirmed another 29 positive cases in Shropshire, and 43 in Telford.

In Powys there were nine.

It comes as there were no further deaths at Shropshire NHS Health Trusts from the illness.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 195 coronavirus deaths at the county’s NHS trusts – 175 at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

A total of 96 people have died with the virus in Powys.

There were 136 Covid deaths confirmed across the UK in the latest 24-hour period taking the total to 43,429.

Coronavirus
Health
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Shrewsbury
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News