More than 70 positive cases confirmed in Shropshire over past 24 hours

The latest UK Government figures today confirmed another 29 positive cases in Shropshire, and 43 in Telford.

In Powys there were nine.

It comes as there were no further deaths at Shropshire NHS Health Trusts from the illness.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 195 coronavirus deaths at the county’s NHS trusts – 175 at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

A total of 96 people have died with the virus in Powys.