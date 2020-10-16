'Don't forget us' plea by Telford barber shop owners

Charlotte Pritchard, left, and Kerry Evans have been business partners for more than 15 years. They run Boys2Men Traditional Barbers in Heath Hill, Dawley. Charlotte Pritchard (left) and Kerry Evans have been business partners for more than 15 years. They run Boys2Men Traditional Barbers in Heath Hill, Dawley

Charlotte Pritchard and Kerry Evans have been business partners for more than 15 years and the pair now run Boys2Men Traditional Barbers in Heath Hill, Dawley.

Since opening again after lockdown, Charlotte and Kerry have found that their customers aren't returning and as a self-owned business, it's hitting them hard.

They said it's not just their business, but other barbers around the country. Charlotte said it was like they've been forgotten.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"We were doing brilliantly before lockdown," she said. "But if it was not for our regular customers, I don't know where we'd be. We have been struggling since we opened again in July.

"It is really hard on barbers now. Most of our customers prefer just walking in, they don't like making appointments. But with the guidelines we have to follow, it is harder to do that.

"We are all Covid safe here and doing our best, we want people to know that. Pensioners are the bread and butter of our business during the week. When you are self-employed its really hard."

Charlotte said the situation now is "shocking", and they are limited in the services they can provide, but want people to remember to visit their local barber shop.

"We aren't allowed to use cut throat razors now because of the risks," she said. "We have had to drop our hours a lot. We have lost 50 per cent of our business basically.

"PPE is expensive and we are trying to get our customers back. In our reception area, we have one chair for a carer or parent who comes with the client to sit. I have not seen some of our regular customers for months now and I have been cutting their hair for years.

"Some barbers are not doing following the guidelines and we are, but we're losing customers."