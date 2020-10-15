The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the borough has quadrupled in the last four weeks.

A further four people diagnosed with the virus have been admitted to hospital this week.

In Telford & Wrekin Council's latest figures for the week ending October 11, there were 144 people diagnosed with coronavirus, compared to 25 four weeks ago.

This puts the seven day infection rate at 81 per 100,000 of the population, 19 below the government's current trigger for Tier 2 restrictions.

Of the 144 people diagnosed, six cases relate to care homes, 15 in educational settings, 10 are students and may include those not living in the borough, and 113 are residents in the community.

Liz Noakes, the council’s director of Public Health, said: “In the past week we have had 144 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Telford & Wrekin – four weeks ago we had just 25.

“We are now at a tipping point and if the virus continues to grow at this rate, it appears inevitable we will see the next tier of restrictions here.

“The increasing infection rates are not restricted to younger people – older and more vulnerable people are now being infected as the virus spreads within families and communities.

“In the past two weeks we’ve had two deaths from Covid-19 in the borough and our thoughts are with their friends and families at this time.

“We must now all play our part to protect more vulnerable community members.

“Please reduce the number of people outside your household that you meet – this will make a big difference in stemming the spread of the virus and protecting those most at risk.

“Be more vigilant about the basic steps – keep two metres from people you do not live with, wear face coverings and regularly wash your hands.”

For the West Midlands, the average seven day infection rate is 127 per 100,000 of the population and increasing.

For England, the average is 157 per 100,000 of the population.

Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care, said: “We know that the majority of people are following the rules, and we thank you.

“But the reality is, if cases increase at the current rate, further restrictions are inevitable.

“If you have any one of the key coronavirus symptoms, stay at home, self-isolate and book a test.

“If you test positive or are contacted by NHS Test and Trace, you must isolate. A government scheme is there to support those on low incomes to help people to isolate.

“We must all pull together to keep our loved ones and vulnerable members of our communities safe.”

Currently, Telford & Wrekin is in the medium Covid alert level – Tier 1.