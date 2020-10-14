Partially blind man unable to complete Track & Trace form 'refused entry' into Wellington pub, which they deny

Robert Teckoe said he was refused entry into The William Withering pub in Wellington as he was unable to fill out the track & trace entry form Robert Teckoe said he was refused entry into The William Withering pub in Wellington as he was unable to fill out the Track & Trace entry form Robert Teckoe said he was refused entry into The William Withering pub in Wellington as he was unable to fill out the track & trace entry form

Robert Teckoe was trying to enter The William Withering for his weekly coffee during a break from his care duties but claims employees, whom he said were aware of his disability, told him they could not help due to Covid-19 regulations.

But Eddie Gershon, Wetherspoon spokesman, said no staff "recall refusing admittance for any reason", and welcome customers with disabilities on a regular occurrence.

Mr Teckoe, 49, of Wellington, cares for his wife suffering with dementia and said he had previously been helped to enter the JD Wetherspoon venue on New Hall Road before being refused on September 21.

Mr Teckoe said: "I normally go every Monday for a cup of coffee during my break from caring for my wife, as she has dementia.

"They normally fill in the form for me as they know I'm visually impaired, but three weeks ago they turned around and said the rules had changed and they couldn't do it.

"I told them about my visual impairment but they said 'no' and they refused me entry.

"I felt humiliated and embarrassed. I think they should have helped me fill out the form and use the app to allow me table service."

Mr Gershon said: “The area manager has spoken to each member of staff that worked on that particular day.

'None of the team recall refusing admittance'

“None of the team recall refusing admittance for any reason, in fact the team have taken exception to the allegation that they would turn someone away for the reason stated.

“The pub is very welcoming to customers with disabilities whom have always received table service, a number of who frequent the pub on a regular basis.

“Furthermore, Mr Teckoe suggests that the team usually assist him in completing Track & Trace, so there would be no reason for them to refuse assistance on this occasion.”

Mr Teckoe suffered a fall as a child which triggered Neurofibromatosis Type 1 (NF1), a genetic disorder that can affect multiple systems of the body.

He said: "I'm registered partially blind as when I was about nine or 10, I had a fall and went straight through a thorn bush.