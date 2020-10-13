No new Covid-19 deaths in Shropshire but national numbers soar

Coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK have surged by 101 - the biggest daily rise in four months - according to new figures.

One further death has been recorded at a care home in the Shropshire Council area, taking the total to 107. The total for Telford & Wrekin remains unchanged at 50.

However, no new deaths of patients who tested positive for coronavirus have been recorded at Shropshire's main hospital trusts.

But 143 more were confirmed in the UK, bringing the national total of those who have died after testing positive in the past 28 days to 43,018.

It is a significant leap in numbers - almost three times as many deaths as were announced the day before.

Currently the death toll at Shropshire's main hospital trusts stands at 194. Of these, 174 were at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust. There have also been 15 deaths at Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

In Powys, there have been 15 hospital deaths in total.

