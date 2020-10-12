RAF Shawbury and Harper Adams University confirm coronavirus cases

A helicopter from RAF Shawbury. Photo: MOD - up-to-date aircraft as of 2019

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has declined to comment on the numbers affected, but it is believed at least three people have been advised to self-isolate for two weeks at the base, which is home to a helicopter training facility.

"However, we can confirm RAF Shawbury is following current policy and Government guidelines and has sufficient and effective control measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace,” the MoD said.

Shropshire’s public health director Rachel Robinson said: “We have been made aware of cases at RAF Shawbury. These cases were identified through the military and testing has taken place.

“Close contacts of the cases were advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

“At this phase of the pandemic, we still expect to see cases in the community and within settings where people are closer together.

"RAF Shawbury has acted swiftly and there is no evidence of transmission into the wider community from these cases.

“Our focus remains the health and wellbeing of residents while we work to contain and control the spread of Covid-19.

“We would like to take this opportunity to urge everyone to protect themselves, and others, by continuing to wash their hands, cover their faces if in enclosed spaces, and to socially distance from people not in their own household.”

Meanwhile, Harper Adams University, near Newport, has confirmed its first case.