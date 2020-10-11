One more Covid-19 death confirmed at Shropshire hospitals

NHS England's latest statistics confirmed the death at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust (SaTH), bringing the total at the county's main trust to 194.

A total of 174 of these have been at SaTH, with 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry. In Powys, there have been 15 hospital deaths in total.

In hospitals in England, a further 32 people who tested positive Covid-19 in the last 28 days have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths to 30,471.

Patients were aged between 54 and 100 years old. All but one (aged 65) had known underlying health conditions.

Date of death ranges from March 28 to October 10, with the majority on or after October 8.