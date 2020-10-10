Rotary recognition for Shrewsbury hotel

Left to right Charlotte, Mike and Jacki with Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club President John Law

Awards of Associate membership have been made by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to the hotel’s long-standing proprietor Mike Matthews, his hotel manager Charlotte Green and accountant Jacki Law.

The club’s members agreed at their last Zoom meeting that such a recognition should be conferred on the ‘Prince Rupert Trio’ for their valued care of 33 homeless people at the start of the pandemic.

The hotel is still providing three meals daily for 11 homeless guests and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

The Prince Rupert Hotel was to the fore in providing accommodation for the homeless during lockdown and Mike has been strongly supported by Charlotte and Jacki over these past difficult months.

They have continued their sterling work in feeding and looking after vulnerable people in a safe and secure environment and in true Rotary spirit they want to recognise this in the most appropriate way possible.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s Associate membership conferrals on Mike, Charlotte and Jacki mean they can take part in activities from current Zoom meetings – until live meetings can be held – to fundraising activities, including the forthcoming Tree of Light at nearby St. Mary’s Church.

Mike said: “The fact that the Rotary club has even considered recognising our work over the past six months is an honour in itself.

"Charlotte, Jacki and I can only describe the associate membership recognition as incredible.

“We shall of course seriously consider joining the club as full members when the opportunity presents itself which we all hope will be sooner than later.”