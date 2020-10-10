One further coronavirus death in Shropshire

The death was recorded at the Shropshire and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) today and brings the total number reported at the county's major health trusts to 193.

A total of 173 of these have been at SaTH, with 15 at the Shropshire Community Health Trust and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry. In Powys, there have been 15 hospital deaths in total.

Across the country, a further 60 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 30,439.

Patients were aged between 41 and 93 years old. All but five, aged 72-86, had known underlying health conditions.