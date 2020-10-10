NHS QR codes being used as one way to curb potential Covid spread at Shropshire's hospitals

Princess Royal Hospital, Telford

Health chiefs at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust spoke about the precautions that were being taken as its board was updated on a Covid-19 outbreak involving several staff at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital in August.

A probe into the outbreak in the radiology department found issues around a lack of social distancing in non clinical areas and staff behaviours outside of work in relation to social interactions.

A virtual public meeting of the trust's board, held on Thursday, also heard that its catering teams had raised some social distancing concerns when staff were having their lunch.

Medical director Dr Arne Rose spoke about some of the measures that had been taken to keep people safe, and stressed "we are taking the virus very seriously".

He said: "This virus absolutely loves closed environments and people being closer together inside, which is obviously what happens in hospitals.

"We are not an outlier compared to other trusts in terms of the number or the size of the outbreaks.

"We have done lots of work into training staff, applying the right PPE in the right situation, social distancing, taking a number of beds out and it's those things that are partially responsible for the backlog we are facing; the problems with capacity we are facing this winter."

SaTH's new director of nursing Hayley Flavell said bosses at the hospital were leading by example when it came to following the Covid guidelines.

Nigel Lee, chief operating officer at the trust, added: "We have also focused not only on the clinical departments but all the non clinical areas and our teams in estates, facilities and others are both critical and also role models, and we have a very active programme of completing workplace risk assessments to so-called Covid secure areas which therefore support all of our office environments and that includes some off-site areas as well.

"This is not only a team game. It's really important, but it's also across all of the organisation and we know that's really, really important."

He added: "Hospital sites are not required to introduce QR codes, which have been across the country, especially in clinical areas where we would expect not only teams to come into contact with Covid but also have appropriate PPE, but we've taken up the opportunity to introduce QR codes to a handful of areas we know people will congregate and so we can play our part as being a member of the community in terms of test and trace and linking with the NHS app.

"We have included our canteens as one of those but also places like libraries and others where we may see staff congregate.